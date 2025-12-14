Global AI Rankings: India Becomes The World’s Third Most Competitive Country In AI Power; China Grabs Second Spot, United States Ranks At...

Global AI Rankings: India has become the world’s third most competitive country in artificial intelligence, according to Stanford University’s Global AI Vibrancy Tool released on Sunday. The ranking shows that India’s rapidly growing tech ecosystem and strong pool of skilled professionals are helping the country gain an important position in the global AI race.

Data shared by Visual Capitalist, based on Stanford’s report, shows that the United States leads the world in AI competitiveness with a score of 78.6. China ranks second with a score of 36.95, while India stands third with a score of 21.59. With this ranking, India has moved ahead of several developed nations, including South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Germany, and France.

Stanford’s AI Vibrancy Tool uses a single score to measure how strong a country’s AI ecosystem is. The ranking is based on key factors such as research and development, availability of talent, investment and economic impact, infrastructure, public opinion, and government policies.

The tool aims to show where innovation and AI talent are growing and how seriously governments are backing artificial intelligence. The data also shows that income levels play an important role in AI competitiveness. High-income countries dominate the top of the ranking, while upper-middle-income countries such as China and Brazil are steadily closing the gap.

India stands out among lower-middle-income countries, as it is the only one to feature so high on the global list, underlining its unique position in the AI landscape. In specific areas, different countries lead different metrics. The United States tops categories such as research and development, responsible AI, economy, policy and governance, and infrastructure.

China performs strongly in talent, economy and infrastructure, while India features among the top three in talent -- reflecting its large and skilled workforce in technology and engineering. The report also flags a broader concern. While the link between national income and AI competitiveness is expected, the growing gap between countries could deepen global inequality if access to AI growth remains uneven.

For India, however, the ranking is a major boost. It reflects rising investments in AI, increasing research output, a strong startup ecosystem and a massive pool of engineers and developers. (With IANS Inputs)