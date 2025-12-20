Gmail vs Zoho Mail Comparison: In the world of fast-paced technology, Email is something most people use every day, and for a long time. Gmail has been the most popular email service. People like it because it is easy to use and works well with other Google apps. Now, as we are heading towards new year 2026, things are begin to change. Some well-known people, including Home Minister Amit Shah, have reportedly switched from Gmail to Zoho Mail. This move has made many people think more about privacy, safety, and why other email services like Zoho Mail are becoming popular.

Amid the recent buzz around the Arratai app, a homegrown messaging app by Zoho, the company’s email platform is also gaining attention, especially among professionals and organizations. It is important to note that switching from Gmail to Zoho Mail may feel like a big step, but the process is simpler than many people expect.

Gmail vs Zoho Mail: Why People Are Choosing Zoho Mail?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gmail is equipped with many helpful features, but it also shows ads and is closely linked to other Google services. Some users feel their inbox looks cluttered and want a cleaner, simpler email experience. Others worry about privacy and prefer an email service that does not scan emails for ads.

On the other hand, Zoho Mail offers a clean, ad-free inbox. The platform is mainly built for professionals, businesses, and users who want better control over their email and data. (Also Read: OnePlus 15R Launched In India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Price, Sale Date And , Bank Offers Other Specs)

How To Transfer From Gmail To Zoho Mail

Step 1: Create a Zoho Mail account: Visit the Zoho Mail website and sign up. You can choose a free plan or a paid plan based on your needs.

Step 2: Enable IMAP in Gmail: Go to Gmail Settings > Forwarding and POP/IMAP, then turn on IMAP so Zoho can access your emails.

Step 3: Open Zoho’s migration tool: In Zoho Mail settings, go to the Import/Export section and select the Migration Wizard.

Step 4: Migrate your data: Use the Migration Wizard to import your emails, folders, and contacts from Gmail to Zoho Mail.

Step 5: Set up email forwarding: In Gmail settings, enable forwarding to your new Zoho Mail address to avoid missing new emails.

Step 6: Update contacts and accounts: Inform your contacts about your new email address and update it on banking, subscriptions, and social media services.

Zoho Mail: Security And Safety Features

Zoho Mail strongly focuses on security and safety. It provides encryption, powerful spam protection, and tools to help organisations manage emails securely. Users also get a calendar, notes, and a task manager, making it easy to handle all work-related tasks in one place.