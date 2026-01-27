No instagram, no snapchat, no whatsApp for children under 16 in Goa? IT department plans to ban social media

Goa social media ban: The smallest state of India, Goa, is considering a proposal that could bar children below the age of 16 from using social media platforms, following a model introduced in Australia. The move is aimed at addressing growing concerns about the impact of excessive social media use on young people’s focus, behaviour and family life, officials said.

Goa’s Tourism and Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte said the state’s IT department has been studying Australia’s Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act, which restricts social media accounts for those under 16. Authorities are assessing whether a similar approach can be implemented in Goa before the next state Assembly session.

According to the government, the proposal is being planned due to a steady rise in complaints from parents about children’s widespread use of social media. Officials said many young people are spending excessive time on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and X, even during family moments, which distracts them from studies and other activities.

Khaunte noted that officials will consult Chief Minister Pramod Sawant before any final decision is taken. He also said it is not yet clear whether a statewide ban is legally viable, and detailed rules would follow only after careful review.

Inspired by Australian law

The Australian law requires major social media companies to take steps to prevent users under 16 from creating or maintaining accounts. Platforms that fail to do so can face financial penalties, and some have already removed millions of under-16 accounts under the new rules.

Goa’s government said it is studying the Australian framework to understand how age verification and enforcement could work locally. Officials are also examining the social and legal implications to ensure any policy protects children without infringing on rights or proving impractical to enforce.

However, no final decision has been announced yet and authorities are expected to provide more details once consultations and studies are complete.