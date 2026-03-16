GoIStats App records 3 lakh hits till feb 2026, 17,475 downloads; Check features, Google play and Apple App store ratings

GoIStats App India Launch Date: The government on Monday said that GoIStats, a mobile application that provides access to official data such as GDP, inflation, and employment statistics, has recorded more than 3 lakh hits till February 2026. The information was shared in Rajya Sabha. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh, said in a written reply that the app has been downloaded 17,475 times so far. He also noted that the application had 2,576 active users in February 2026.

According to the government, the addition of datasets, visualisations, and infographics on GoIStats is an ongoing process to improve access to official statistics for users.

GoIStats app features

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At present, the GoIStats app provides data and visualisations from nine major statistical products. These include National Accounts Statistics, Consumer Price Index, Wholesale Price Index, Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, Periodic Labour Force Survey, Index of Industrial Production, Annual Survey of Industries, Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises, and the Economic Census. (Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G India launch on March 17: Could debut with 7,200 mAh battery, Ultra game mode; Check expected specs and price)

Together, these datasets cover 12 key socio-economic indicators available on the mobile platform. The GoIStats app also hosts 178 infographics designed to help users access and understand official statistics more easily. In terms of user feedback, the app has received strong ratings, scoring 4.9 out of 5 on the Google Play Store and 4.8 out of 5 on the Apple App Store.

GoIStats app launched on June 29, 2025

However, the government said there is currently no plan to integrate the GoIStats app with other national data platforms. The application was launched in June last year by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) as part of its digital data dissemination initiative to provide key statistical indicators to users on the go.

The app also features a built-in feedback section, allowing users to share suggestions. According to the government, the feedback received is analysed to improve the app’s functionality and overall user experience. (Also Read: End of tatkal ticketing booking woes? Indian Railways spends Rs 1,000 cr to revamp 40-year-old IRCTC reservation system, increases capacity to handle 1.25 lakh tickets per minute)

In addition, the government said that MoSPI has taken several steps to strengthen accountability in data collection and dissemination. These measures include publishing the Advance Release Calendar (ARC) for its statistical products on the ministry’s official website. (With IANS Inputs)