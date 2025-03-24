Good News For BSNL User! THIS Single Recharge Plan Offers Unlimited Calls, Data For Three Members; Check Price And Availability

BSNL Unlimited Call Plans: In the fiercely competitive telecom market, Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL are constantly striving to attract customers with appealing recharge plans. To stay competitive against private operators, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a unique plan, offering free calls and data for up to three family connections in single recharge plan.

This new offer aims to provide cost-effective and hassle-free connectivity, ensuring that families stay connected without managing multiple recharges. With this plan, users can avail themselves of unlimited voice calls, high-speed data, and additional benefits under a single payment.

BSNL’s initiative is designed to compete with private telecom operators while offering affordable solutions to its customers. If you're looking for a budget-friendly way to keep your family connected, BSNL’s latest plan could be the perfect option for you.

BSNL Family Plan At Rs 999:

This postpaid plan is tailored for families, offering a shared connection at a single price. Its key highlight is the ability for one person to recharge while adding up to two additional connections, allowing three family members to use the service without separate plans. The plan is available for Rs 999.

For benefits, the Rs 999 plan provides unlimited free calling for the primary user and two additional connections. Each user gets 75GB of data, totaling 300GB for all three users combined. It also includes 100 free SMS per day for each user, making it a cost-effective choice for families looking to manage their telecom expenses efficiently.

BSNL Family Plan At Rs 999 Availability:

BSNL has shared details about this enticing new plan through a post on its official X account. Interested customers can access the plan via the BSNL website or the BSNL Self Care App. Here's what you need to know.