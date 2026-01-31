Good news for Google Maps users: You can now chat with Gemini AI while walking or cycling - Check how

Google gemini: The search engine giant Google has rolled out a major update to Google Maps, allowing users to interact with its Gemini AI assistant while walking or riding a bike. This new hands-free feature is built on an earlier version that let people talk to Gemini during driving navigation. The goal is to make navigation safer and more convenient when users are walking or cycling.

With this update, users can ask Gemini questions out loud without stopping or touching the screen. For example, while walking, you could say things like, “Is there any gym in this area?” or “Where is the parking lot here?” and get quick answers from the AI. Cyclists can ask questions like, “What’s my ETA?” or even tell Gemini to send a message to a contact – all without taking their hands off the handlebars.

To use the feature, open Google Maps, start navigation in walking or cycling mode, and then tap the Gemini icon at the top of the screen. Users can also say “Hey Google” to trigger the assistant and ask questions. The feature works globally on both iOS and Android devices in regions where Gemini support is available.

Safety and convenience benefits

Google has said the update is designed to reduce distractions that come from stopping to type on a phone while walking or biking. By enabling hands-free interaction, users can keep their focus on the road or path ahead, which may help reduce accidents and improve overall safety.

Real time information

More than basic navigation, the Gemini integration also offers contextual insights. This means you can ask about nearby points of interest, restaurants, EV charging stations, petrol pumps, parking, and more. Because the AI draws on Maps’ real-time information, it can provide relevant recommendations along your route.

The hands-free Gemini support for walkers and cyclists is part of Google’s broader push to make navigation more interactive and intelligent. While the update is now widely available on iPhones where Gemini is supported, the feature is rolling out to Android users in phases. Google has said the expansion will continue over time.