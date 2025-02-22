Good News For iPhone, iPads Users! Apple Intelligence To Be Available In Localised English For India In THIS Month...

Apple Intelligence In India: Apple is set to roll out its AI-powered Apple Intelligence system to Indian users in early April 2024 as part of the iOS 18.4 update. This expansion will introduce advanced AI capabilities to compatible iPhones, iPads, and Macs, with support for English (India).

For the first time, Indian users will gain access to Apple's comprehensive AI suite, featuring enhanced writing tools, image generation, and an upgraded Siri experience. Initially launched in US English with iOS 18 last fall, these features will now be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPads and Macs equipped with M1 chips or later.

These new languages will be accessible in nearly all regions around the world with the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 in April, and developers can start to test these releases now, Apple said in a statement. Apple Intelligence “will soon be available in more languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified) — as well as localised English for Singapore and India,” said the company.

iPhone and iPad Users In EU

With the upcoming software updates, iPhone and iPad users in the EU will have access to Apple Intelligence features for the first time. Apple Intelligence will expand to a new platform in U.S. English with Apple Vision Pro — helping users communicate, collaborate, and express themselves in entirely new ways. Apple Intelligence marks an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI and is designed to protect users’ privacy at every step.

It starts with on-device processing, meaning that many of the models that power Apple Intelligence run entirely on the device. For requests that require access to larger models, Private Cloud Compute extends the privacy and security of iPhone into the cloud to unlock even more intelligence. Apple Intelligence will continue to expand with new features in the coming months, including more capabilities for Siri, said the company.

Apple Intelligence In Vision Pro

Apple Intelligence is also coming to Apple Vision Pro in April. With Apple Intelligence for Vision Pro, users will be able to proofread, rewrite, and summarize text using Writing Tools; compose text from scratch using ChatGPT in Writing Tools; explore new ways to express themselves visually with Image Playground; create the perfect emoji for any conversation with Genmoji; and much more.

Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on visionOS 2.4 with support for US English. More features and support for additional languages will roll out throughout the year.

Meanwhile, coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the world’s top food publishers. (With IANS Input)