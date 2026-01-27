Good news for iPhone users: Apple likely to power Siri with Google Gemini by February; latest features and bug fixes expected

iPhone update: Apple is reportedly preparing to integrate Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence technology into its Siri voice assistant by February 2026, according to media reports. This update highlights Apple’s efforts to modernise Siri with the latest features and tools.

The new version of Siri is expected to be demonstrated publicly later this month. It will use Google Gemini’s advanced AI models to deliver sharper responses and a more capable user experience. Despite involving Google’s technology, Siri will continue to operate within Apple’s ecosystem and remain branded as Apple’s own assistant.

Siri has been part of Apple’s iPhone and other devices for more than a decade. According to multiple reports, it has struggled to interpret complex queries and provide rich conversational answers. The upcoming integration with Google Gemini’s large language models aims to address these challenges by giving Siri stronger natural language understanding and the ability to use broader context from users’ devices.

Reports suggest the updated assistant will be unveiled as part of iOS 26.4, which is expected to enter public beta in February and roll out more widely by March or April. The Gemini-powered Siri is likely to interpret more nuanced questions, understand on-screen information, and draw on personal context in ways earlier versions could not.

Apple and Google partnership

The integration follows a collaboration between Apple and Google, under which Apple will use Google’s Gemini models as the backbone for its future AI features, including Siri. Apple has stated that the AI will run on its own infrastructure – such as on-device compute and Private Cloud Compute, it will maintain user privacy and handle personal data securely.

What users can expect?

The first Gemini-enhanced Siri update is expected to bring improved conversational abilities, faster and more accurate responses, and better task handling. Users may notice Siri better understands questions, recalls context, and interacts more naturally. Over time, the assistant could evolve further with deeper capabilities and broader integration across Apple devices.

However, Apple has not officially confirmed a public launch date. Once the update is released, iPhone users could begin seeing Gemini-powered Siri features within weeks.