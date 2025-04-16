Good News for IPL Fans! Airtel Launches Rs 451 Prepaid Plan With Data; Check Other Plans And Benefits

Airtel Prepaid Plan In India: Bharti Airtel has launched a new recharge plan for prepaid users in India to delight IPL fans in the country. The new plan comes with the additional data and its own validity. With this plan, Airtel customers can stream the live IPL 2025 matches along with other films, shows, anime, and documentaries on their mobile and TV.

Airtel Rs. 451 Prepaid Recharge Plan Benefits

The new prepaid plan gives you 50GB of data for 30 days. Keep in mind, this is only the data voucher without any service validity. The pack also includes a free 90-day Disney+ Hotstar subscription. However, it doesn’t offer any voice call or SMS benefits. To use this pack, you must have an active base plan.

Airtel Launches Two More Plans

Earlier, Airtel introduced two more data vouchers priced at Rs 100 and Rs 195. The Rs 100 pack includes 5GB of data and a 30-day Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The Rs 195 pack offers 15GB of data along with a 3-month Hotstar Mobile subscription. If you’re looking for recharge plans that include both service validity and a Hotstar subscription, Airtel also has options priced at Rs 3999, Rs 549, Rs 1029, and Rs 398.

Airtel’s Rs 398 plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited 5G access, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. It also includes a one-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

The Rs 1,029 plan provides 2GB of data per day, unlimited 5G, calls, and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. It comes bundled with a three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, along with access to Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7, and Hello Tunes.

For long-term users, the Rs 3,999 plan includes 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited 5G, calls, 100 SMS per day, and a full one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, all valid for 365 days.