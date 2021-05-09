Good news for mobile gamers! Lite edition of Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition in the works

After launching its first gaming smartphone, Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, Xiaomi is now rumoured to be working on its second gaming handset, the Redmi K40 Gaming Lite.

While the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal the smartphone officially, several reports suggest that Redmi K40 Gaming Lite will come with the 67W fast charging, like the K40 Game Enhanced Edition.

Features of Redmi K40 Gaming Lite

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Lite is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chip, and might come with a Full HD+ display with a 2,400 x 1,080 screen, as per the information revealed by tipster Digital Chat Station.

The FHD screen most probably will get a punch-hole and a 120Hz high refresh rate to enhance the gaming experience. A massive 5,000 mAh battery might ensure longer playing hours, and a 67W fast charging support to ensure that battery doesn’t spoilsport. Just for reference, the K40 Game Enhanced Edition also comes with 67W fast charging support.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the smartphone’s main camera is likely to be 64-megapixel, much like the K40 Game Edition. There are no words on what other cameras will come along with the main one.

Moreover, Xiaomi is yet to launch Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition in India. So, it’s very unlikely that the company might launch the lite edition in the country anytime soon.