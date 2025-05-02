Microsoft Skype Shutting Down: Microsoft has announced that it will shut down its video-calling platform, Skype, on May 5 — just a few days from now. The company believes it no longer needs both Skype, the video-calling platform that made headlines in the early 2000s, and Teams in its business plans. This move is a part of the company's broader strategy to consolidate its communication platforms and focus on Microsoft Teams.

However, tech giant Microsoft did not make the decision to shut down Skype overnight and its update was first announced earlier this year. People have got enough time to make the transition from Skype to Teams.

Skype Launch Date

The video platform was launched in 2003 by Danish software developer Janus Friis and Swedish developer Niklas Zennstrom. Skype was among the most popular video-calling platforms.

Skype Features: What Will Happen To Current Subscribers

This change will affect both free and paid Skype users, but not Skype for Business. Microsoft will stop offering paid Skype features to new customers, including Skype Credit and subscriptions for making and receiving domestic and international calls. However, the current subscribers can continue to use their existing credit and active subscriptions until the conclusion of their next renewal cycle.

Skype Users Can Switch To Microsoft Teams

Microsoft says that Skype users will not face any major issues when migrating to Teams, as their existing Skype IDs can be used to log in and easily transfer chats and contacts. However, both platforms have similar features which includes one-on-one and group calls, messaging, and file sharing.