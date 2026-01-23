Goodbye to Chinese smartphone monopoly? India likely to launch domestic phone brands in 18 months

Indian smartphone brands: In a bold and expected move, India is moving closer to launching its own mobile phone brands within the next 12 to 18 months, according to Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He made the announcement while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This development comes as India builds a strong electronics supply network capable of supporting the local production of high-end devices. Experts say this is a major step toward reducing dependence on foreign smartphone makers and boosting domestic innovation.

India has already become one of the global leaders in phone assembly and manufacturing. From just two mobile phone units in 2014, the country now has more than 300 production facilities. As of December 2024, more than 99% of phones sold in India were locally made, a sharp rise from 26% in 2014 -15.