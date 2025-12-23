Google Activates Emergency Location Service On Android In India; UP First To Link With 112 Services; Check Availability

Google Android Emergency Location Service Feature: Google has enabled its Emergency Location Service (ELS) on Android phones in India. Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to fully link this technology with its 112 emergency services. ELS is an in-built Android feature. It automatically sends a caller’s exact location to emergency teams when someone makes a 112 call or sends an SMS.

The service uses GPS, Wi-Fi and mobile network signals to find the caller’s location within about 50 metres. This is especially useful during emergencies when a call gets disconnected, as responders can still quickly locate and help the person in need.

“Google has announced the activation of Emergency Location Service (ELS) in Android in India, with Uttar Pradesh becoming the first state to fully integrate enhanced caller location into its 112 emergency services,” the company said in a statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Google Emergency Location Service Feature: Strong Privacy Protections

Google mentioned that the service comes with strong privacy safeguards. ELS works only during emergency calls, is completely free, and does not need any extra apps or hardware.

The location data is sent directly from the user’s phone to emergency services. Google does not collect or store this information. Before the full launch in Uttar Pradesh, the feature was tested for several months and showed positive results.

Google Emergency Location Service Feature: Runs On Fused Location Provider

During the trial period, ELS helped handle over 20 million emergency calls and SMS messages. It was able to identify callers’ locations even when calls dropped within seconds. The system runs on Android’s machine learning–based Fused Location Provider, which ensures accurate location tracking whether the caller is indoors, outdoors, or moving.

Google Emergency Location Service Feature: Availability

The service is available on all supported Android phones running Android 6.0 or higher. When someone makes an emergency call, their location is immediately shown to responders through the UP112 command system, along with smart routing support from Pertsol. This helps authorities quickly decide whether police, ambulance, or fire services are required and send help without any delay. (With IANS Inputs)