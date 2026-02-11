Google adds quick ‘Remove Sexual Image’ feature in search to combat deepfakes and revenge porn; Follow simple STEPS to use it

Google Revenge Porn Protection: The internet can quickly spread private information, and non-consensual explicit images still circulate easily. To fight this, the tech giant Google is making it easier to tackle deepfakes and revenge porn by introducing new tools and policies to identify and remove manipulated media and content shared without consent. While the update doesn’t fully solve the broader problem, it simplifies one important step: removing harmful links.

Users can now request the removal of explicit images directly from Google Search by clicking the three-dot menu on an image, selecting “Remove result,” and choosing “It shows a sexual image of me.” Options are also available for content involving minors or sensitive personal information. Multiple images can be submitted in a single request, which is useful given how widely such content can spread.

To keep content removed, Google is rolling out proactive safeguards. Users can opt in to filters that block similar explicit results from appearing in future searches. After submitting a request, links to expert organizations provide emotional and legal support. All removal requests can be tracked in one place via the “Results about you” hub in the Google app.

Adding further, Google now allows users to remove other sensitive personal information from search results, including driver’s licenses, passports, and Social Security numbers. The new experience is rolling out in most countries, with plans to expand to more regions in the coming days, helping users maintain greater control and create a safer, more secure internet.