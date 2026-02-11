Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015968https://zeenews.india.com/technology/google-adds-quick-remove-sexual-image-feature-in-search-to-combat-deepfakes-and-revenge-porn-follow-simple-steps-to-use-it-3015968.html
NewsTechnologyGoogle adds quick ‘Remove Sexual Image’ feature in search to combat deepfakes and revenge porn; Follow simple STEPS to use it
TECHNOLOGY

Google adds quick ‘Remove Sexual Image’ feature in search to combat deepfakes and revenge porn; Follow simple STEPS to use it

Google Revenge Porn Protection: Google is making it easier to fight deepfakes and revenge porn. The company has introduced new tools and policies to detect and remove manipulated media and explicit content shared without consent. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Google adds quick ‘Remove Sexual Image’ feature in search to combat deepfakes and revenge porn; Follow simple STEPS to use itImage Credit: Gemini AI

Google Revenge Porn Protection: The internet can quickly spread private information, and non-consensual explicit images still circulate easily. To fight this, the tech giant Google is making it easier to tackle deepfakes and revenge porn by introducing new tools and policies to identify and remove manipulated media and content shared without consent. While the update doesn’t fully solve the broader problem, it simplifies one important step: removing harmful links.

Users can now request the removal of explicit images directly from Google Search by clicking the three-dot menu on an image, selecting “Remove result,” and choosing “It shows a sexual image of me.” Options are also available for content involving minors or sensitive personal information. Multiple images can be submitted in a single request, which is useful given how widely such content can spread.

To keep content removed, Google is rolling out proactive safeguards. Users can opt in to filters that block similar explicit results from appearing in future searches. After submitting a request, links to expert organizations provide emotional and legal support. All removal requests can be tracked in one place via the “Results about you” hub in the Google app.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Adding further, Google now allows users to remove other sensitive personal information from search results, including driver’s licenses, passports, and Social Security numbers. The new experience is rolling out in most countries, with plans to expand to more regions in the coming days, helping users maintain greater control and create a safer, more secure internet.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Usman Tariq mystery spinner
Usman Tariq hits back at chucker tag, warns India ahead of T20 WC 2026 clash
AIBE 21
AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Bar Council of India to start application from toda
Kajal Pencil
Kajals That Define & Last All Day
Technology
Delhi CA loses Rs 75k in WhatsApp APK scam: Fake bank app, SIM fraud exposed
Double Super Over rules ICC
South Africa defeats Afghanistan in Double Super Over Epic: Rules Explained
India-US Trade Deal 2026
'You've sold 'Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over US trade deal
AIIMS
AIIMS positioned 6th in world hospital rankings 2026
women heels
Heels That Instantly Elevate Your Style
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 highlights
Double Super Over cinema: David Miller stars as South Africa edge Afghanistan
women jackets
Winter Layers: Jackets You’ll Want