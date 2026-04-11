Google AI features: You can now book restaurant tables from search bar; Check how it works

Google AI features: Planning a dinner or lunch outing could soon become much easier after this update from Google. The tech giant has introduced a feature that will allow you to find and book restaurant tables directly through search bar, reducing the need to switch between multiple apps or websites.

Google’s latest update is part of its “AI Mode,” powered by its advanced Gemini AI. Unlike traditional search, where users scroll through links, this new system can understand detailed requests and take action based on them.

For example, users can type something like “book a table for tomorrow at a rooftop restaurant in South Delhi,” and the AI will process all the details. It then scans multiple platforms to show options with real-time availability.

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This marks a shift from AI simply providing information to actually helping complete tasks.

How the feature works

The system collects data from popular platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, and other services. It compares options across these platforms and presents a curated list of restaurants that match the user’s preferences.

Users can see available time slots and then proceed to book a table through direct links. In some cases, the AI can handle most of the process, making reservations faster and more convenient.

This feature is part of Google’s push toward “agentic AI,” where systems can perform multi-step tasks on behalf of users. Instead of manually checking apps, comparing options, and booking separately, the AI has made this process very simple.

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What it means for user

For everyday users, this means less time spent searching and looking for restaurants. Whether it’s a quick lunch booking or planning a special dinner, the process will be faster and more personalised as well.

Also, Google is expected to expand these capabilities further, potentially allowing users to book services like tickets or appointments using AI.

With AI now capable of handling tasks like restaurant reservations, Google is taking a major step toward making search more interactive and action-driven. If widely adopted, this could change how people plan everyday activities online.