Google AI Mode Rolls Out In 7 New Indian Languages Including Urdu

New Delhi: Google on Wednesday announced a major update for its AI-powered Search experience in India, expanding AI Mode to seven new Indian languages -- Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. With this rollout, millions more users across the country will now be able to ask complex questions and get detailed answers in their preferred language. AI Mode, which was earlier available only in English and Hindi, helps people explore deeper topics and ask longer, more conversational questions.

Google said the response to AI Mode since its launch in India has been “incredible,” with people using it for everything from education and writing to product comparisons and trip planning. The company said the new language expansion is powered by its custom Gemini model for Search, designed to understand the nuances of local languages rather than just translating words. The rollout in these new languages will begin over the next week.

Alongside this expansion, Google also introduced ‘Search Live’, a new feature within AI Mode that allows users to interact with Search using voice and camera. With this, people can talk to Google and get real-time help based on what’s in front of them. India will be the first country outside the US to experience Search Live, available initially in English and Hindi.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For example, users can point their camera at ingredients and ask, “What’s the best way to combine these to make an iced matcha?” and get instant guidance. Google said the feature is especially useful for DIY projects, troubleshooting, schoolwork, and travel planning.

Search Live is rolling out from today and will reach more users in the coming weeks. To try it, users can open the Google app and tap the ‘Live’ icon under the search bar or go to Google Lens and select ‘Live’ at the bottom. Google said these updates reflect its deep commitment to making Search more intuitive, conversational, and accessible for everyone in India, allowing users to “truly ask anything.”