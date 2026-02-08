Google Aluminium OS Explained: Launch timeline, features, and what it means for Chromebook existing users

Google AluminiumOS Features: Google is expected to push the launch of AluminiumOS to 2028. The new operating system, which brings Android and ChromeOS together, is already in production. Documents also suggest that ChromeOS will continue to receive support until 2034, longer than earlier expectations. According to a report by The Verge, court testimony points to a gap between Google’s public messaging and its internal plans.

At the September 2025 Snapdragon Summit, Android chief Sameer Samat hinted that the merger could arrive “next year.” However, court testimony in August 2025 later clarified that Google was only hoping for a 2026 launch.

Around the same time, Google renamed the platform Aluminium OS. Job listings described it as a new Android-based operating system designed for laptops, tablets, desktops, and other devices, with Qualcomm working alongside Google on Arm-based PC chips for the platform.

What is Google's Aluminium OS

The new operating system represents a fundamental shift in how Google approaches desktop computing. After years of running two separate operating systems, ChromeOS for laptops and Android for mobile devices, Google is now bringing its ecosystem together under a single, AI-focused platform.

It is built on Android 16 or 17 with deep Gemini AI integration, Aluminium OS aims to offer desktop-level productivity while preserving the simplicity and security that made ChromeOS a favorite in education and enterprise.

What Aluminium OS means for existing Chromebook users

Google first confirmed Aluminium OS in mid-2025, positioning it as an effort to combine Android’s mobile strengths with the desktop stability of ChromeOS. Built for laptops, tablets, and desktops, the system is being developed with Qualcomm’s Arm-based chips in mind. Even so, Google’s promise of 10 to 11 years of updates for newer Chromebooks means millions of users will remain on the older platform for years.

Internally referred to as “ChromeOS Classic,” the legacy system will not transition to Aluminium OS on all devices due to hardware limitations. According to Android Authority, ChromeOS Classic devices will continue to receive security updates until their Auto Update Expiration dates, extending into the mid-2030s.

How Gemini AI is built into Aluminium OS

Unlike traditional operating systems where AI is added later, Aluminium OS is built with Gemini at its core. This allows AI to work across the entire system and assist users at every step. On-device intelligence handles many AI tasks locally using dedicated NPUs, helping protect privacy while delivering faster responses without relying on the cloud. The system offers context-aware assistance, learning from your workflow to anticipate what you need based on your apps, habits, and current tasks.

With intelligent multitasking, Aluminium OS suggests better window layouts based on how you work and the space on your screen. It also provides real-time summaries for documents, web pages, emails, and meetings, all directly within the operating system.

For developers, a built-in AI assistant supports code generation and debugging inside terminals and development tools. The OS also enables workflow automation, learning repetitive actions and offering to automate them through simple, natural language commands. Other features include universal translation across apps with support for more than 100 languages, along with predictive search that understands what you are looking for, not just the words you type.