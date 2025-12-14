Google and Apple Devices Are At Hacking Risk: Tech Giants Release Emergency Security Updates After Zero-Day Attacks; Here’s How to Avoid

Google And Apple Emergency Security Updates: Apple And Google have rolled out urgent security updates to protect against a hacking campaign targeting an unknown number of their users. Both tech giants are discovering that hackers were actively exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in their devices. These flaws, known as zero-day bugs, were being used in real-world attacks, prompting both tech giants to act swiftly to protect users.

Google Releases Security Bugs In Chrome Browser

Due to the serious nature of the threat, Google quickly released fixes for several security flaws in its Chrome browser. The company confirmed that at least one of these bugs was already being used by hackers before a patch could be issued. Google later updated its disclosure to clarify that the vulnerability was discovered by Apple’s security engineering team along with Google’s Threat Analysis Group.

This team mainly tracks government-linked hackers and commercial spyware groups, suggesting that the attack may have been carried out by state-backed actors rather than ordinary cybercriminals.

Apple Security Updates In Flagship Products

Apple also rolled out critical security updates for its major products, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Vision Pro, Apple TV, Apple Watches, and the Safari browser. In its security advisory for iPhones and iPads, the company said it fixed two vulnerabilities. The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple added that it was aware these flaws may have been used in an “extremely sophisticated attack” targeting specific individuals who were using devices running versions older than iOS 26. (Also Read: Global AI Rankings: India Becomes The World’s Third Most Competitive Country In AI Power; China Grabs Second Spot, United States Ranks At...)

Such attacks are often associated with government surveillance programs or spyware companies like NSO Group and Paragon Solutions, whose tools are commonly used to target journalists, activists, lawyers, and political dissidents worldwide. Notably, users across the globe have been advised to update their devices immediately, as the exploits were reportedly targeting select individuals.

How To Avoid Zero-Day Bugs

Keep Everything Updated: Enable automatic updates on OS, apps, browsers, plugins, and firmware to close zero-days quickly once patches drop.

Use Smart Protection: Run a reputable security suite/EDR with behavior-based detection, not just classic antivirus signatures.

Reduce Attack Surface: Disable macros, remove unused plugins/software, avoid risky sites, and don’t use admin accounts for daily work

Practice Safe Clicks: Treat emails, links, and attachments with suspicion, verify senders/URLs, and avoid downloading from untrusted sources.