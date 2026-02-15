Google Android 17 Beta 1 update for Pixel phones: How to download; Check features and compatible devices

Google Android 17 Beta 1 Update: Google has released the Android 17 Beta 1 update for Pixel devices, marking an important step in its new Android Canary strategy. The update continues Google’s focus on improving privacy, security, and performance. Android 17 will pay special attention to tablets and foldable phones, making apps run better on larger and flexible screens.

Google is also changing how new updates reach developers, replacing the old Developer Preview with a continuous Canary channel. This release brings major updates for large-screen apps, a new developer release schedule, and tools to enhance camera and media performance.

This year, Android 17 skips the usual Developer Preview phase. Instead, it launches directly as a beta, after months of testing through the always-on Canary channel.

The Android 17 update brings improved privacy and security controls, giving users clearer insights into how apps access sensitive data such as location, microphone, and camera. For media and camera apps, professional-grade tools have been added, including seamless transitions and standardized loudness.

The update also supports the Versatile Video Coding (VVC) standard. The audio framework now limits background audio interactions, including playback, audio focus requests, and volume changes, improving overall app behavior. Android 17 introduces interface refinements, with smoother system animations and improved notifications and quick settings.

With API level 37, Google enforces stricter rules for large-screen devices (smallest width ≥ 600dp). Custom notification views now have size restrictions to reduce memory usage, closing a loophole that previously allowed apps to bypass limits using URIs. These changes apply to apps targeting API 37 or higher.

Android 17 improves large-screen support by requiring all apps to follow orientation and resizability rules. This ensures better scaling, layouts, and usability on tablets and foldable devices, providing a smoother and more consistent user experience across bigger screens.

Google Android 17 Beta 1 update: Compatible Devices

The Android 17 Beta 1 update is available for a wide range of devices, including Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

How to download Android 17 Beta on Pixel Phones

Step 1: Go to the Android Beta Programme website and sign in with your Google account.

Step 2: Select your eligible Pixel device and opt into the beta programme.

Step 3: On your Pixel phone, open Settings > System > Software Update.

Step 4: Tap Check for updates to see if Android 17 Beta 1 is available.

Step 5: Download and install the update once it appears on your device.

After installing Android 17 Beta, your device will get future beta updates automatically over the air (OTA). Keep in mind that beta software may have bugs or stability issues, so it’s best suited for developers or advanced users, not primary devices.