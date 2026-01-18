Google Asks US Court To Defer Order Forcing It to Share Data With ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI and Others: What Happened So Far

Google Search Monopoly Case In US Court: In a major legal fight, Tech giant Google is trying to stop a court order that could change how online search works. The tech giant has asked a judge to delay sharing its data with rival companies, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. This comes after a ruling that said Google has an illegal monopoly in the search market, a decision the company is now challenging in court.

In a statement released on Friday, Sundar Pichai-led Google said the ruling by US District Judge Amit Mehta did not consider how fast technology is changing and how much competition the company faces. Google has asked the court to pause several corrective steps meant to reduce its monopoly power, saying some of these steps are unfair.

In 2024, a US district judge in Washington ruled that Google used illegal methods to stay on top in online search. Google has now asked a higher court to overturn this decision. The company said the judge went too far by ordering Google to share its data with rivals, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

Adding further, Google also warned that sharing data could expose its trade secrets before the appeal is decided. The company added that people choose Google because they like it, not because they are forced to use it.

US District Judge Amit Mehta has also acknowledged the rapid changes to the Google's business when he issued his remedies in September, writing that the emergence of generative artificial intelligence (AI) had changed the course of the case.

Google Court Case: What Happened So Far

The case was first filed in 2020 during the first Donald's Trump administration and went to trial in the fall of 2023. In August 2024, US District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google had illegally dominated the search market. The judge said Google used deals with Apple and smartphone makers like Samsung to make its search engine the default option on their devices.

According to the court, Google spends over $20 billion each year on these deals, which kept rival companies out of key markets. After a second trial in spring 2025, the judge refused the government’s request to force Google to sell its Chrome browser. However, he ruled that while Google can continue paying to remain the default search option, these deals must be renewed every year to give competitors a fair chance.

Google Faces EU Scrutiny Over AI Summaries

Last month, the European Union began an investigation into Google over its AI summaries shown at the top of search results. The EU wants to know if Google used information from websites to create these summaries without paying the publishers fairly.

At the same time, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, reached a big achievement by becoming only the fourth company in the world to be valued at $4 trillion.