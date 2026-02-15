Google celebrates India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo with special Doodle; Check head-to-head, toss time, weather, and probable playing XI

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Google Doodle is celebrating the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. The high-voltage encounter has already generated massive excitement among fans across the globe. However, the weather may add a layer of uncertainty to the contest. According to forecasts, Colombo is expected to witness intense rainfall on match day.

The good news is that the evening hours, when the match is set to begin, are likely to remain dry. Even so, heavy showers predicted just before the start could lead to a delay in the toss, keeping fans anxious as they wait for the action to begin.

What is Google Doodle

Google Doodle is a special, temporary change made to the Google logo on its homepage to celebrate important events, achievements, holidays, and notable personalities from around the world. Instead of the regular Google logo, users may see creative artwork, animations, or even interactive games. These doodles mark occasions such as national festivals, sporting events, birth anniversaries of famous figures, scientific milestones, and cultural celebrations.

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Head to head record

India hold a dominant record against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history, winning seven of their eight encounters so far. With that commanding head-to-head advantage, the Men in Blue will aim to extend their supremacy and maintain their winning momentum on Sunday.

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Toss time and weather report

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will begin at 7:00 PM local time, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM. Meanwhile, Colombo’s temperature is expected to range from 24°C to 34°C, with humidity between 50% and 85%. If rain stops play, both teams will get one point, as there is no reserve day for this group-stage match.

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: India Probable XI

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Pakistan Probable XI

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.