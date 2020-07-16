हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Instagram vs Reality picture goes viral

Pichai showed two pictures taken during an Instagram shoot.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai&#039;s Instagram vs Reality picture goes viral
File Photo

New Delhi: Pictures can be deceptive. Pictures can tell different tales, show different shades. Joining the trend of Instagram pictures vis-à-vis reality, Google and Alphabet CEO shared his side of story.

Pichai showed two pictures taken during an Instagram shoot. The one picture shows him in a perfect frame wearing crisp blue shirt while the other picture is that of a normal setting where he is seen fiddling with his mobile phone.

This is what his Instagram post looks like

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

IG vs. reality...comfy shoes + checking on @fcbarcelona scores between takes:)

A post shared by Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) on

Pichai wroe, "IG vs. reality...comfy shoes + checking on @fcbarcelona scores between takes:)" His Instagram picture was posted one day ago and has since garnered 318,115 likes.

Sundar Pichai
