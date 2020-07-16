Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Instagram vs Reality picture goes viral

New Delhi: Pictures can be deceptive. Pictures can tell different tales, show different shades. Joining the trend of Instagram pictures vis-à-vis reality, Google and Alphabet CEO shared his side of story.

Pichai showed two pictures taken during an Instagram shoot. The one picture shows him in a perfect frame wearing crisp blue shirt while the other picture is that of a normal setting where he is seen fiddling with his mobile phone.

This is what his Instagram post looks like

Pichai wroe, "IG vs. reality...comfy shoes + checking on @fcbarcelona scores between takes:)" His Instagram picture was posted one day ago and has since garnered 318,115 likes.