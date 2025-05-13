Google Changes Its ‘G’ Logo For First Time In 10 Years; Rolls Out To iOS Users— What About Other Google App Logos?

Google New Logo: Google is rolling out a redesigned version of its iconic ‘G’ logo — the first major update in 10 years since 2015. The new redesigned logo replaces the traditional solid blocks of red, yellow, green, and blue with a smooth gradient that blends the colours seamlessly.

This gradient effect gives the logo a more modern, fluid, and dynamic feel. The company’s subtle shift is aimed at giving the icon a fresher, more contemporary appearance — one that reflects Google’s ongoing focus on artificial intelligence.

New ‘G’ Logo Rolling Out On iOS Users

According to reports from 9to5Google, the redesigned ‘G’ logo is currently rolling out to iOS users via the Google Search app. It is also appearing on select Android devices running the beta version of the Google app (v16.18), particularly on Pixel smartphones. For now, the older ‘G’ logo remains in use across most other platforms, including the web and non-Pixel Android phones.

What About Other Google App Logos?

Tech giant Google hasn’t announced any redesigns for other app icons such as Gmail, Chrome, Drive, or Maps. However, the shift to gradient styling and AI-inspired visuals suggests that broader updates may be on the horizon.

The Gemini logo, which already uses a blue-to-purple gradient, shows Google’s shift toward more dynamic designs. As AI tools like Gemini become a bigger part of Google’s ecosystem, the new ‘G’ logo could be just the start of a larger visual makeover.