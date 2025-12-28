Google Chrome Extension Hacked: A malicious security breach hit Binance-owned Trust Wallet. Hackers stole more than $7 million (approx Rs 58,00,00,000) by draining funds from some user wallets. The problem was linked to Trust Wallet’s Google Chrome extension. After the incident, Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao said that affected users will get their money back. He shared this update on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said the company will step in to limit the damage.

However, two days later on Saturday, Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen shared a detailed update on X (formerly Twitter). She explained how the incident happened, the steps taken to stop the attack, and what the company has learned so far from its investigation.

Trust Wallet Breach Affected Only Select Users

According to Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen, the investigation has found that the security issue only affected users who opened and logged into Trust Wallet’s Browser Extension version 2.68. Adding further, she also noted that the breach does not affect any mobile app users, any other versions of browser extension users, as well as extension v2.68 users who opened and logged in after 26 December, 11:00 UTC. Hence, all these users remain unaffected by the incident and their accounts, data, and assets are considered secure.

Trust Wallet Breach Affected: What Steps Company Has Taken

To limit the impact of the incident, the company has taken a few steps. The harmful website linked to the attack has been reported to the domain registrar, NiceNIC, and has now been blocked. This means users who are still using Extension version 2.68 are safe from any further loss.

The company has also stopped all new releases by closing its release APIs for the next two weeks. At the same time, Trust Wallet has started collecting reports from affected users and is working on refunds. Some parts of the refund process are still being worked out.

Trust Wallet Breach: How To Ensure Security And Stay Safe

Step 1: Do not open the Trust Wallet Browser Extension on your desktop to keep your wallet safe and avoid further risks.

Step 2: Open Chrome Extensions by pasting this link into your browser’s address bar: chrome://extensions/?id=egjidjbpglichdcondbcbdnbeeppgdph.

Step 3: Find Trust Wallet and turn the toggle Off if it is still enabled.

Step 4: Enable Developer mode by clicking the option in the top-right corner of the page.

Step 5: Click the Update button that appears in the top-left corner to refresh the extension.

Step 6: Check the extension version and make sure it shows version 2.69, which is the latest and secure version.