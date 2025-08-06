Google Chrome iPhone-Style Swipe Animations: Google Chrome has become the most popular browser in the world. So, Google keep on adding new and helpful features to improve the user experience. These updates make browsing easier, faster, and better and keeping Chrome ahead of other browsers and trusted by millions every day. Google has maintained that legacy and now bringing a new navigation feature to Chrome on Android that closely resembles iPhone-style swipe animations.

The new update comes with a page transition effect, which gives users a preview of the previous or next screen when performing back or forward swipe gestures. It is currently showing up for select users in Chrome version 138. While it was hidden behind a flag last year, now Google seems to be testing it in the public build.

Chrome's New Feature Based On Predictive Back System

The feature builds on Android’s Predictive Back system, first introduced with Android 13, which allows users to see the destination screen before completing a back gesture. According to Android Authority, Chrome displayed a greyish background with the Chrome logo in the new tab, suggesting that the back gesture would lead to a new tab. Notably, the move aligns Chrome’s gesture navigation more closely with the fluid animations found on iOS.

How To Enable Chrome’s Swipe Animations On Android Phone

Step 1: Open Chrome on your Android phone and type chrome://flags in the address bar.

Step 2: Tap the search bar on the Flags page and search for #back-forward-transitions and #right-edge-goes-forward-gesture-nav.

Step 3: Enable both flags one by one by selecting "Enabled" from the dropdown menu next to each.

Step 4: Tap the “Relaunch” button at the bottom of the screen to restart Chrome and apply the changes.

Step 5: Alternatively, you can directly type chrome://flags#back-forward-transitions and chrome://flags#right-edge-goes-forward-gesture-nav in the address bar to access the flags faster.

Step 6: Once Chrome restarts, you’ll see the new iPhone-style swipe animations for back and forward gestures in action.