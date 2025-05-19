Google Chrome Security Alert: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a new advisory, high-severity warning users about multiple security flaws in Google’s Chrome web browser. India’s cybersecurity watchdog highlighted two vulnerabilities in the popular Google Chrome browser that could be exploited by hackers. However, the new advisory primarily concerns Chrome users on Mac, PC, and laptop platforms, with limited impact on smartphone users.

Google Chrome Security Flaws: What's Issue?

Google Chrome is currently facing a major vulnerability— CIVN-2025-0099, according to CERT-In’s website. India's nodal cybersecurity agency has also mentioned that Chrome versions prior to 136.0.7103.113/.114 for Windows and Mac, and versions prior to 136.0.7103.113 for Linux are at risk.

CERT-In Warns of Severe Security Threats

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities in Google Chrome could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, effectively giving them control over a user’s system. This could result in the disclosure of sensitive data, compromise the system’s integrity, and potentially lead to the injection of malware or installation of spyware. The CERT-In further warns that one of these flaws is particularly critical, as it is already being actively exploited in real-world attacks, making it an urgent and serious security threat.

How To Protect Your Devices?

To protect your devices, CERT-In has advised all users to update Google Chrome to the latest version of the popular web browser. Google on May 14, hinted that it has released an update to the affected versions of Chrome software. However, the update includes four security fixes, as per the company.

How To Check Latest Version Of Google Chrome

Step 1: Open Google Chrome on your computer.

Step 2: Click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Step 3: Go to Help and select About Google Chrome.