Google Chrome Users Alert! Indian Govt Warns Users To Update Immediately Over High-Risk Security Flaws

New Delhi: The Indian government has issued a high-severity warning for Google Chrome users. It has alerted them about security vulnerabilities that could put their data at risk. Users are advised to update their browsers immediately to stay protected from potential cyber threats.

What is the vulnerability?

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned about multiple security flaws in Google Chrome. These vulnerabilities could allow hackers to remotely take control of a system, access sensitive data, alter information or even crash the browser which can make it unusable.

One of the risks includes a denial-of-service (DoS) attack where a system is flooded with malicious traffic. This causes it to slow down or stop working. If left unpatched, these flaws could lead to data breaches, privacy risks, and system disruptions. The warning states that both individual users and organizations using Google Chrome on desktop are at risk.

What are the affected devices?

The affected versions include Chrome versions earlier than 134.0.6998.88/.89 for Windows and Mac, and versions before 134.0.6998.88 for Linux. Users are urged to update their browsers immediately to stay protected.

Where can I find my Google Chrome version?

To check your Google Chrome version, follow these steps:

Open Chrome and click on the three dots in the top-right corner.

Select "Help" from the drop-down menu.

Click on "About Google Chrome" in the sub-menu.

A new tab will open, displaying your current Chrome version.

If an update is available, Chrome will automatically start updating.

How can I check if my Google Chrome is up to date?

To check for updates in Google Chrome:

