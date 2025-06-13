Google Cloud Global Outage Restored; Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat Services Working Fine

New Delhi: Google said it had resolved a temporary worldwide outage on its platforms that affected several services, including Google Chat, Google Meet, Gmail, and Google Cloud Search, on Thursday.

The disruption, which resulted from a fault within Google Cloud, caused extensive accessibility issues for tens of thousands of users worldwide.

Outage disrupts Google services

Due to the outage, services such as Google Search, Google Meet, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, and Google Cloud Search were completely unavailable for users. The outage also disrupted services on Spotify, Snapchat and Discord that depend on the tech giant's cloud managed services and infrastructure.

What has the company said?

Google said that it had fixed the worldwide outage on its platforms that affected its users. "The issue with Google Chat, Google Meet, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Cloud Search, Google Tasks, Google Voice has been resolved for all affected users," the company said.

Google further said that it will publish an analysis of the incident once the internal investigation is completed. “All the services are fully recovered from the service issue. We will publish an analysis of this incident once we have completed our internal investigation," Google said.

Cause of disruption

Google Cloud engineers identified an identity and access management malfunction within Google Cloud's systems to be the cause of the disruption.

Google Cloud stated on its status page that multiple products were experiencing service impact.

"Our engineers have identified the root cause and have applied appropriate mitigations," Google Cloud stated on its status page.

“All the services are fully recovered from the service issue. We will publish analysis of this incident once we have completed our internal investigation. We thank you for your patience while we worked on resolving the issue,” said the company.