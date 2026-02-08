Google confirms over 1 billion Android phones are vulnerable to Malware and Spyware Attacks: How to protect your device

Google Android Phone Security: Google has confirmed that over 40 percent of Android phones, more than one billion devices, are now vulnerable to malware and spyware attacks. Phones running Android 12 or older no longer receive security updates, putting users at risk. According to Forbes, only 57.9 percent of Android devices are running Android 13 or newer.

As of December, the latest version, Android 16, was installed on just 7.5 percent of phones, while Android 15, 14, and 13 were on 19.3 percent, 17.2 percent, and 13.9 percent of devices, respectively. Phones released in 2021 or earlier are taking the biggest hit from security risks. Google warns users to upgrade their devices if they cannot run Android 13 or higher.

Interestingly, even mid-range phones with the latest software can be safer than older flagship models still running outdated versions, showing that keeping your system up to date is more important than the price tag. Meanwhile, Google Play Protect scans for malware on Android 7 and newer, but it cannot replace missing system-level security patches that are critical to stopping sophisticated attacks.

Smartphone manufacturers provide security updates for their handsets for a fixed period, usually four to five years. Now, Samsung and Google Pixel have announced that they will provide security updates for more than seven years on their devices. These updates are meant to protect devices by fixing bugs and vulnerabilities that sometimes appear in older operating systems. Hackers can exploit these weaknesses to access devices and steal data, and in some cases, even take control of the smartphone.

There are millions of smartphones worldwide running the Android operating system. In comparison, iOS is only available on Apple devices, and their numbers are much lower. Companies like Samsung, Realme, iQOO, Redmi, Oppo, and OnePlus work with the Android OS to build smartphones and sell them in the global market.

How to protect your smartphone malware and spyware attacks

Pointer 1: Keep your phone updated with the latest software and security patches.

Pointer 2: Download apps only from trusted stores like Google Play or Apple App Store.

Pointer 3: Check app permissions and avoid granting unnecessary access to sensitive data.

Pointer 4: Enable built-in security features such as Google Play Protect or iOS security settings.

Pointer 5: Avoid clicking unknown links or downloading files from suspicious sources.