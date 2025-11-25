Google Denies Using Gmail Data To Train Gemini AI; How To Turn Off Smart Features On Desktop And Mobile App

Gmail Data And Privacy: Google has issued a clarification after reports claimed that Gmail was using users' emails and attachments to train its Gemini AI models. The company called these reports "misleading" and said that no policies have changed. The reports had suggested that Google updated its policy and that users would need to turn off Gmail "smart features" like spell check or order tracking to opt out.

Google has clarified that the circulating interpretation is incorrect. In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Jenny Thomson said, “We do not use your Gmail content to train our Gemini AI model.” This response comes after Malwarebytes alleged that the tech giant was analysing private emails and attachments to enhance features like Smart Compose.

Further addressing the issue, she stated that “these reports are misleading – we have not changed anyone’s settings, Gmail Smart Features have existed for many years, and we do not use your Gmail content for training our Gemini AI model”.

What Are Smart Features In Gmail

Gmail's smart features include tools users have used for years, such as spell check, predictive text, automatic package tracking, and calendar integration. When these features are turned on, the company uses content to personalise the user experience across Workspace. However, Google maintains that this is separate from the data used to train Gemini.

How To Turn Off Smart Features On Desktop

Step 1: Open Gmail and click the gear icon (Settings).

Step 2: Select See all settings.

Step 3: Go to the General tab and scroll down to the Smart features and personalisation section.

Step 4: Uncheck the box next to Turn on smart features in Gmail, Chat, and Meet.

Step 5: To disable other related features, scroll to Google Workspace smart features and click Manage Workspace smart feature settings, then turn off Smart features in Google Workspace and Smart features in other Google products.

Step 6: Click Save Changes at the bottom of the page.

How To Turn Off Smart Features On Mobile App

Step 1: Open the Gmail app and tap the Menu icon (three lines).

Step 2: Tap Settings.

Step 3: Select the account you want to change.

Step 4: Scroll to the General section and find Smart features.

Step 5: Uncheck the box next to Smart features to disable them.