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NewsTechnologyGoogle director quits, says 'management has lost its moral compass': The real reason behind his resignation
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Google director quits, says 'management has lost its moral compass': The real reason behind his resignation

Google director resignation: René Mayrhofer, Google's Director of Android Platform Security, resigned from the company, stating, "I am a pacifist and have long ago decided that I will not personally work for militaries engaging in offensive warfare."

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Google director quits, says 'management has lost its moral compass': The real reason behind his resignationImage: google

Google director resignation: René Mayrhofer, Google's Director of Android Platform Security, resigned from the company on June 11, 2026, in a move that has rattled the tech world. His resignation letter, titled "Google Management Has Lost Its Moral Compass" and dated May 18, states that he was forced to leave because of Google's deal with the US Department of War, which he says is incompatible with his ethical principles.

The Pentagon deal

Mayrhofer's decision to resign became "unavoidable" after Google signed an agreement allowing the Pentagon to use its AI models for classified work. In December 2025, the Pentagon launched GenAI.mil, a platform powered by Google's Gemini chatbot and made available to all defence personnel. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth declared, "The future of American warfare is here, and it's spelled AI."

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For Mayrhofer, this crossed a clear line. "I am a pacifist and have long ago decided that I will not personally work for militaries engaging in offensive warfare," he wrote. "Proactively harming people is not something that I can or will be involved with."

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