Google Doodle Celebrates 27th Birthday: How Spelling Mistake Shaped The Search Giant – All You Need to Know

Happy Birthday Google: Google’s story feels like the ultimate American dream. Tech giant is celebrating its 27th birthday with a special Doodle that takes users on a nostalgic trip back to its beginnings. What started in a small garage in Menlo Park has grown into the world’s most popular search engine, used by billions of people every day. For many in the United States, the Doodle served as a fun reminder of Google’s journey—from a tiny startup in California to a global tech giant. From Search and Gmail to Android and AI innovations like Bard and Gemini, Google’s story highlights the fast-changing world of technology.

Google was founded in September 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, starting as a research project in a small garage in Menlo Park, California. Today, it is part of everyday life, whether you are searching for the best pizza in New York, checking flight details to Los Angeles, or looking up a football score. Google is no longer just a search engine. It also includes Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Android, and even Google AI. This year’s birthday Doodle not only looks back but also connects the past with the future.

The Math Behind Google’s Name

Google is a clever play on the word ‘Googol,’ a mathematical term for the number 1 followed by 100 zeros. The term ‘Googol’ was coined by Milton Sirotta, the nephew of mathematician Edward Kasner.

Happy Birthday Google: How Spelling Mistake Shaped The Search Giant

Google was not always called Google. When Sergey Brin and Larry Page, two PhD students at Stanford University, first thought of launching a search engine, the name Google was not even considered. The project was originally called BackRub. In 1997, the team began brainstorming a new name. They came up with Googolplex, a number so large it is nearly impossible to imagine, one followed by a Googol of zeros. They decided to use the shorter term Googol.

Sean Anderson, another Stanford graduate involved in naming, searched online to see if the domain was available. By mistake, he typed Google instead of Googol. The name was available, Larry Page liked it, and google.com was registered within a few hours. In short, Google is a happy accident, a misspelled mathematical term that has grown into a global phenomenon.

Google Future At 30

The Google's 27th birthday Doodle is not just a look back it also points to the future. With AI smart devices and new innovations emerging every year it will be exciting to see where Google will be by its 30th birthday.