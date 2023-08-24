New Delhi: Google on Thursday released a new doodle on its web browser celebrating Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the moon's South Pole. "You'll catch us smiling every time we open the Google homepage today Here's celebrating the historic feat by @isro's #Chandrayaan3 and the first landing on the moon's south pole, with this #GoogleDoodle," Google posted on X (formerly Twitter) with a GIF of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landing on the moon.

Google wrote in the description section about how the Chandrayaan-3 mission began in July 2023 and culminated on Wednesday evening with the successful soft landing of Vikram, the land rover. (Also Read: 10 Investment Options To Grow Your Money)

"The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Range, Andhra Pradesh on July 14, 2023, and successfully touched down near the lunar south pole region on August 23, 2023. Moon landings are no easy feat," the description said. (Also Read: LIC New Jeevan Shanti Plan: Get Up To Rs 1,42,508 Annual Pension - Check Calculator, Premiums, Eligibility Criteria, And More)

"Previously, only the US, China, and the former Soviet Union have completed soft landings on the moon -- but no country has made it to the southern pole region before now," it added.

It further explained how Chandrayaan-3 confirmed ice deposits were present in the shadowed craters at the south pole of the moon.

"The moon’s south pole has been an area of heightened interest for space explorers as they suspected the existence of ice deposits located inside permanently shadowed craters. Chandrayaan-3 has now confirmed this prediction to be true! This ice offers the potential of critical resources for future astronauts such as air, water, and even hydrogen rocket fuel," the description added.

The description ended with a congratulations on the Chandrayaan-3 space mission.