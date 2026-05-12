Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046682https://zeenews.india.com/technology/google-down-thousands-of-users-report-widespread-outage-across-india-here-s-what-happened-3046682.html
NewsTechnologyGoogle Down: Thousands of users report widespread outage across India; Here’s what happened
TECHNOLOGY

Google Down: Thousands of users report widespread outage across India; Here’s what happened

Google Down: Search giant Google experienced a significant outage on Tuesday, with disruptions first reported at 9:48 AM IST. By 10:23 AM, over 3,665 reports had flooded Downdetector, a platform that tracks service outages.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Google Down: Thousands of users report widespread outage across India; Here’s what happenedImage credit: freepik

Google Down: Search giant Google experienced a significant outage on Tuesday, with disruptions first reported at 9:48 AM IST. By 10:23 AM, over 3,665 reports had flooded Downdetector, a platform that tracks service outages. Users across the region reported being unable to access Google's services. The cause of the outage remains unclear as engineers work to restore normal operations.

How to check if google is down on your smartphone

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

If you suspect Google is facing an outage, open your browser and visit downdetector.com or downdetect.in/google to see real-time outage reports from other users. You can also check X and google.com/appsstatus/dashboard - Google's official status page which lists live disruptions across its services. Alternatively, searching "Is Google down?" on a different search engine like Bing or DuckDuckGo can quickly confirm the issue.

What to do when google is down

  • Switch to an alternative search engine such as Bing, DuckDuckGo, or Yahoo temporarily.
  • Clear your browser cache and cookies, as sometimes the issue is local.
  • Restart your Wi-Fi router or switch from Wi-Fi to mobile data.
  • Wait it out - large-scale outages at Google are usually resolved within minutes to a few hours.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal government
Suvendu Adhikari-led Bengal govt withdraws Z-plus security cover for Abhishek
Weather Update
Is North India heading for weather twist? Satellite images raise warning
Madhya Pradesh land scam
Coincidence or scam? 50 officers in MP's Bhopal engage in 'land corruption'
Tim David
IPL takes strong action against RCB star Tim David for using 'obscene gesture'
PM Modi foreign visit
PM Modi to visit UAE and four other nations to strengthen bilateral ties
CSK
Top 7 fastest fifties for CSK in IPL: Urvil Patel to MS Dhoni; check list
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu’s bold claim: Pak running shadow campaign to destroy US-Israel ties
PM Modi
'People do not send me invitations anymore': PM on destination weddings abroad
Sujit Bose
ED arrests TMC leader & ex WB Minister Sujit in Municipality Recruitment scam
US President Donald Trump
‘That piece of garbage they sent us…’: Says Trump on negotiations with Iran