Google Down: Thousands of users report widespread outage across India; Here’s what happened

Google Down: Search giant Google experienced a significant outage on Tuesday, with disruptions first reported at 9:48 AM IST. By 10:23 AM, over 3,665 reports had flooded Downdetector, a platform that tracks service outages. Users across the region reported being unable to access Google's services. The cause of the outage remains unclear as engineers work to restore normal operations.

How to check if google is down on your smartphone

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If you suspect Google is facing an outage, open your browser and visit downdetector.com or downdetect.in/google to see real-time outage reports from other users. You can also check X and google.com/appsstatus/dashboard - Google's official status page which lists live disruptions across its services. Alternatively, searching "Is Google down?" on a different search engine like Bing or DuckDuckGo can quickly confirm the issue.

What to do when google is down