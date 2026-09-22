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Google fined Rs 4,300 crore million over location data: What went wrong

The Irish regulator found problems with how the tech giant handled location data through Web & App Activity, Location History and Location Accuracy. The company has since introduced features such as auto-delete controls and simpler ad settings, while it has been given six months to bring its practices in line with EU data protection rules.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Google fined Rs 4,300 crore million over location data: What went wrong
Image Credit: Google Maps. (Photo: X)

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Google fined Rs 4,300 crore million over location data: What went wrong
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