/Google fined Rs 4,300 crore million over location data: What went wrong

New Delhi: Google has been fined €403 million (around Rs 4,300 crore) by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) over the way it handled users’ location data. The penalty was announced on September 21 after a six-year investigation into how the tech giant processed location information through some of its widely used services.
The DPC said Google’s handling of the data did not meet the requirements of being "lawful", "fair" and "transparent". The case involves Google’s Web & App Activity, Location History and Location Accuracy features and covers data use between May 25, 2018, when the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into effect, and February 4, 2020.
The investigation began after complaints from several European consumer rights organisations, including the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC). Ireland’s DPC acts as the lead data protection regulator for Google in the EU because the company has its European headquarters in Ireland.
The €403 million penalty is the fourth-largest fine imposed by the Irish regulator, according to its published record. The DPC has imposed more than €4 billion in fines since GDPR enforcement began, although fines can face appeals and do not become payable until they are confirmed by a court.
The DPC found that Google breached GDPR requirements relating to the lawfulness and fairness of its processing through Web & App Activity and Location History.
It also found that Google failed to meet its accountability obligations for Location Accuracy and did not provide enough transparency across all three features. The regulator also raised the issue of how long location data was retained.
Location data can reveal where a person lives, works, travels or spends time. The Irish regulator said such information can also reveal private details about an individual.
DPC Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle said, "Location data is a type of personal data which is processed by way of location tracking, and includes data collected or processed by Google, which by itself or in conjunction with other information an individual’s location can be inferred."
"Location data can bring both benefits and harms to individuals. It can greatly enhance the utility of online services, but it can also reveal a significant amount of information about an individual, including information that is inherently private," it said.
The regulator said Google's practices could leave users unaware that their location data was being used for purposes such as influencing advertising or inferring their interests. It also said keeping location information for longer than necessary added to the loss of control users had over their personal data.
Doyle said, "The GDPR provides a high level of protection of personal data throughout the EEA and requires that the processing of personal data must be carried out in a lawful, fair and transparent manner."
Google said the case relates to older policies that have since been changed.
“This case is about historical policies that have since been updated. From 2019 onwards, we have evolved our practices and launched robust tools that make managing location data simple,” the company said.
The company also mentioned privacy features introduced in recent years. These include “industry-first auto-delete controls”, which let users set their accounts to automatically delete data after three, 18 or 36 months.
It also said it has introduced "simple ads management", which allows users to turn off personalised advertising entirely. It said it has also made more information about its location data practices and account settings available to users in one place.
The company has also changed how some location information is handled. Google has said users can store timeline data directly on their devices and manage how location information is used for advertising.
The financial penalty is only one part of the DPC's decision. Google has also been ordered to bring its processing of location data into compliance with GDPR requirements within six months.
The case deals with Google's practices between 2018 and early 2020, so the regulator's findings relate to that period. The company has said it changed its location-data practices from 2019 onwards and introduced additional privacy controls since then.
The DPC has also said that three other statutory investigations involving Google are at an advanced stage, adding to the regulatory attention on the company's data practices in Ireland.
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