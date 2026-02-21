Advertisement
NewsTechnologyGoogle Gemini 3.1 Pro launched: Stronger reasoning, higher usage limits for ultra users, and more
GOOGLE GEMINI 3.1 PRO

Google Gemini 3.1 Pro launched: Stronger reasoning, higher usage limits for ultra users, and more

Google Gemini 3.1 Pro update: Google has announced the rollout of Gemini 3.1 Pro, its latest artificial intelligence model designed to handle complex problem-solving tasks with stronger reasoning abilities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Image credit: google

Google Gemini 3.1 Pro update: Google has announced the rollout of Gemini 3.1 Pro, its latest artificial intelligence model designed to handle complex problem-solving tasks with stronger reasoning abilities. The update comes three months after the company introduced Gemini 3 Pro on November 19. The company said the new version marks “a step forward in core reasoning” and is aimed at serving as a smarter and more capable baseline for advanced AI tasks. 

According to Google, Gemini 3.1 Pro shows better performance across several AI benchmarks compared to Gemini 3 Pro and other flagship models in the market. The company highlighted its results on ARC-AGI-2, a benchmark that tests how well an AI model can solve completely new logic patterns.

In this test, Gemini 3.1 performed better compared to rival models, showing improved adaptability and reasoning skills. Google says the model is built for situations “where a simple answer isn’t enough.”

Built for complex tasks

The company explained that Gemini 3.1 Pro uses advanced reasoning techniques to respond to demanding queries and multi-layered tasks. It is designed to handle challenges that require deeper analysis rather than straightforward responses.

As per reports, the enhanced model can generate clear and visual explanations of complex topics. It can also combine large amounts of information into a single, easy-to-understand summary. Google said this makes the model useful for practical tasks, including data synthesis and creative workflows.

(Also Read: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite launched in India with OriginOS 6 and 4D gaming vibration; Check camera, display battery, price and sale date)

Availability and access

Gemini 3.1 Pro is being rolled out to all users through the Gemini app. However, subscribers to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra plans will receive higher usage limits.

The model is also available within NotebookLM, but access on that platform is limited to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. With this launch, Google continues to focus on improving the reasoning capabilities of its AI systems.

