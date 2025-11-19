Google Gemini 3 Launched In India: Elon Musk And Sam Altman React; How Jio Users Can Activate Pro Plan For Free

Google Gemini 3 Features: Google has rolled out its latest and the most-advanced AI model Gemini 3. This new model is set to become a major turning point in the AI race, as Google is integrating Gemini 3 directly into Google Search from day one. Users will be able to access the model instantly through a new AI mode toggle, with no separate app or download required.

Meanwhile, Jio has also announced a significant expansion of its AI partnership with Google, widening eligibility for its Jio Gemini offer and upgrading the bundled plan to include Google’s latest Gemini 3 model.

Google Gemini 3: Features

The Google’s next-generation AI model, Gemini 3, comes with a new AI thinking feature in Google Search. The new model is designed to help users work more efficiently and boost their creativity. All eligible Jio users will also receive 2 TB of cloud storage, AI tools for creating images and videos, and access across Google’s apps and services.

Gemini App Surpasses 650 Million Users Per Month

The latest version of Google's artificial intelligence model, CEO Sundar Pichai wrote a simple, one-word social media post to express his excitement about the new product ". The Gemini App surpasses 650 million users per month, more than 70 per cent of our cloud customers use our AI, 13 million developers have built with our generative models, and that is just a snippet of the impact we are seeing. (Also Read: Lava Agni 4 India Launch On November 20: How You Can Use Mobile At Home Without Buying; Check Expected Display, Battery, Camera, And Price)

Google Gemini 3: Jio Offers Free Access And How To Claim

All Jio users with an Unlimited 5G plan will now get 18 months of the Google Gemini Pro Plan at no extra cost, a package worth Rs 35,100. Earlier, this offer was limited to users aged 18 to 25 through a youth-only plan in partnership with Google.

Users can activate the free plan by opening the MyJio app and tapping the “Claim Now” banner. In the US, Google will roll out the model in phases, starting first for Gemini Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Google Gemini 3: Elon Musk And Sam Altman Reaction

Elon Musk from xAI and Sam Altman from OpenAI reacted to Sundar Pichai’s announcement of Gemini 3. Altman congratulated Google and said the new model looks great.