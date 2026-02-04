Advertisement
NewsTechnologyGoogle Gemini may allow users to import chats from ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, and other AI services: How to import
TECHNOLOGY

Google Gemini may allow users to import chats from ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, and other AI services: How to import

Google Gemini Import AI Chats: The updated interface is expected to support downloads in 2K and 4K resolution, with the highest-quality option labelled “best for print.”

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Google Gemini may allow users to import chats from ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, and other AI services: How to importImage Credit: ChatGPT Image

Google Gemini Import AI Chats: Google is testing a new “Import AI chats” feature for Gemini to make switching from other chatbots, such as ChatGPT, seamless. The much-anticipated feature will allow users to transfer their entire chat history to Gemini, ensuring that ongoing projects, context, and preferences are not lost during the transition. According to a report by TestingCatalog, Gemini users will be able to import chats from ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, and other platforms. 

The feature is designed to help users move easily from competing chatbot services to Google’s AI assistant. It also helps reduce ecosystem lock-in, which Google reportedly does not want to become a barrier to Gemini’s adoption. At the same time, Google continues to add new capabilities to Gemini as part of its broader effort to attract more users. The company is currently testing three new features, with chat import being one of them. (Also Read: India's Slimmest Smartphone: iQOO 15R to come with 7,600mAh battery, Q2 gaming chip; Check display, chipset, camera, and price)

The report also notes another upcoming option in Gemini’s settings called “Likeness.” At present, it redirects users to a Video Verification page. This could indicate the early development of tools aimed at authenticating or analysing video content, possibly to address growing concerns around AI-generated media. Since the feature is still in an early stage, its final purpose may change before public release.

Meanwhile, image generation in Gemini is also set to improve. The updated interface is expected to support downloads in 2K and 4K resolution, with the highest-quality option labelled “best for print.” (Also Read: What to do if your smartphone is stolen in India: Do THESE 5 immediate things to protect your money and data)

How to import chats from ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Microsoft Copilot 

Step 1: Open the Gemini chat and tap the attachments icon at the bottom of the chat box.

Step 2: Select the Import chats option, which opens a pop-up with import instructions.

Step 3: Choose the platform you want to import chats from, such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Grok.

Step 4: Download your chat history file from the selected chatbot service.

Step 5: Upload the downloaded file to Gemini to complete the import process. 

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

