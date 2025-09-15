Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Trend: Are Your Photos At Risk? IPS Officer Raises Concern; How Can You Keep Your Photos Safe

Google Gemini Trend: Google’s Nano Banana AI 3D figurine trend has recently taken social media by storm. If you’ve been scrolling lately, chances are you’ve either tried Nano Banana yourself on Google Gemini or at least stumbled upon the viral vintage saree AI edits dominating feeds. On Instagram, users are transforming ordinary photos into 3D figurines and dramatic 90s Bollywood-style portraits, fueling the Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree trend. Notably, the tech giant has launched the Gemini Nano Banana AI tool last month. However, the trend has sparked fresh warnings about privacy and security risks linked to uploading personal images online.

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Trend: Are Your Photos Safe?

Tech giants like Google and OpenAI say that images made with Gemini include an invisible watermark called SynthID, along with metadata tags, to show they are AI-generated. According to Google’s AI Studio, every image created or edited with Gemini 2.5 Flash Image carries this hidden watermark to ensure transparency and trust.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While Google calls this a safeguard, the tool to detect SynthID is not available to the public. Experts also point out that watermarks alone are not enough to guarantee authenticity. Although invisible, SynthID can confirm if AI was used in making or editing an image—when checked with special detection tools.

This system allows platforms and professionals to trace the origin of images. But since detection tools are not public, most everyday users cannot verify the watermark themselves. In India, Indian Police Service officer VC Sajjanar issued an advisory on X (formerly twitter), warning users to be careful with trending topics online. He highlighted that getting caught up in the Nano Banana craze could be risky, as sharing personal information on the internet can lead to scams. A single click could allow criminals to access funds from your bank accounts. (Also Read: Nano Banana AI 3D Figurine Trend: From Vintage Saree To Retro-Style Photo; Try 10 Viral Pro Prompts To Explore On Google Gemini For Free)

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Trend: How To Keep Your Photos Safe?

Pointer 1: Be selective about the images you upload and avoid sharing photos that contain sensitive personal information or reveal private details about your life.

Pointer 2: Remove potentially revealing metadata, such as GPS location tags and device details, from your pictures before uploading them to any online service.

Pointer 3: Review and configure the privacy settings on your social media accounts and photo-sharing platforms to strictly limit who has permission to see your content.

Pointer 4: Always keep secure, offline copies of your original images, which can serve as a baseline to identify any unauthorized edits, changes, or misuse.

Pointer 5: Carefully read the terms and conditions of any platform you use to understand if you are granting it rights to your images or allowing them to be used for training AI systems.