Google Gmail storage alert: No more 15GB privilege; New accounts may only get 5GB free

Google gmail 5gb storage: Google reportedly is planning to change the rules of its long-standing Gmail free storage policy. According to a Reddit user, new Google account holders in some regions are being offered just 5GB of free storage. To get the familiar 15GB of storage, users need to verify their phone number. This shift by Google reportedly began rolling out in March 2026. Once officially announced, it could affect Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos all at once. Here's what it means for you.

What Google is actually doing

Google reportedly has made a notable change to its account storage policy, limiting the full 15GB of free storage only to accounts verified with a phone number.

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For years, signing up for a Google account automatically granted users 15GB of free storage shared across Gmail, Drive, and Photos. According to the Reddit post, that is no longer guaranteed for everyone.

One user was notified during the setup of a new Google account that they would only receive 5GB of free storage. To unlock the full 15GB, the user would need to link a phone number to the account. Google's on-screen message read: "Unlock 15 GB storage at no cost by using your phone number... Google will use your phone number to make sure storage is added only once per person."