Google Has $75 Billion Capex For AI expansion This Year: Google CEO

New Delhi: Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, presented a vision for the company's future at the recent Bloomberg Tech Summit. He highlights that artificial intelligence will not only revolutionise Google's products but also increase the company's technical workforce and societal effect. Google's staggering 75 billion dollars capital expenditure commitment to AI infrastructure was disclosed by Pichai in an interview with Emily Chang.

Pichai showed confidence in Google's ability to expand, despite worries that AI and personalized chatbots could threaten the company's conventional search business. As proof of Google's dedication to remaining at the lead of AI innovation, he quoted the introduction of Google AI Pro and the premium Google AI Ultra membership, which provide additional capabilities and early access to experimental features. These services make use of the most recent Gemini models, which now enable new types of virtual agents that may help users with a variety of activities and provide recommendations of higher quality.

He also denied that AI will result in widespread layoffs at Google.

Pichai argued that by automating repetitive jobs, AI is increasing engineers' productivity and allowing them to concentrate on creativity and challenging problem-solving. He said that, in contrast to industry trends of downsizing, this productivity improvement will actually drive the expansion of Google's technical base well into the future.

Google, invests more than 50 billion dollar a year in research and development,and is in a strong position to influence how people engage with AI. The company a time when AI will be a true companion that is intricately woven into everyday life. According to Pichai, the company's future CEO needs to be aware of both the technical aspects of artificial intelligence (AI) and the significant social impact of the products Google develops in order to maintain innovation's responsibility and inclusivity.