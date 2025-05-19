Google I/O 2025: Big Announcements Expected For Gemini AI, Android 16 And More; Check Date, Time, And How To Watch Live

Google I/O 2025 Live: Tech giant Google is set to host its annual developer event, the I/O Developer Conference 2025. It is Google’s biggest developer conference of the year. The mega event is scheduled to take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The mega event will showcase product announcements from across Google’s portfolio.

Moreover, tech enthusiasts and developers worldwide are gearing up for new announcements around Android 16, Gemini AI, and possibly even a sneak peek at Google’s upcoming XR headset. It’s still unclear whether Google will unveil new hardware, but any such announcements may be revealed as the event approaches.

Google I/O 2025 Date And Time

The event is set to take place on May 20 and 21, with the keynote address—where Google’s top executives unveil major updates—scheduled for May 20 at 10:30 PM IST. The Google I/O Developer Conference 2025 will feature both in-person and online participation.

How To Watch Google I/O 2025 Live

Tech giant Google will stream the keynote and other sessions live on the official I/O landing page and YouTube channel. The Developers can register for free on the website to get email updates and access recorded sessions on demand after the mega event.

Google I/O 2025: What To Expect

At the Google I/O Developer Conference 2025, the tech giant is expected to unveil significant enhancements to its Gemini AI models, including new tools for Google Search, Google Workspace, and possibly a next-generation large language model. Moreover, the new AI agents may also be introduced to handle complex tasks such as coding and web research, with existing features like “Gems” likely receiving notable upgrades.

While Google has already offered a glimpse of Android 16, the event is expected to provide deeper insights into the upcoming OS—focusing on improvements in privacy, performance, and design. Adding further, a first look at Google’s XR headset, developed in collaboration with Samsung, could be revealed, potentially showcasing how Gemini AI integrates with smart glasses or immersive wearable technology.