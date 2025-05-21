Google I/O 2025 Highlights: From Gemini 2.5 Pro To AI-Powered Search Mode – Big Announcements You Need To Know

Google I/O 2025 Announcements: Google's just wrapped up its I/O 2025 keynote with another jam-packed set of AI-first announcements, demos, forward-looking promises at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The tech giant has made it clear that artificial intelligence is no longer just a feature — it’s the foundation. During the keynote, the tech giant introduced two new subscription tiers: AI Pro and AI Ultra. These plans are designed for users who want deeper access to Google’s most advanced AI tools and features.

Both premium plans are powered by Gemini, Google’s flagship AI model, and promise better performance, smarter context handling, and exclusive capabilities. It’s worth noting that AI Ultra is a brand-new offering, while AI Pro is simply a rebrand of the existing Premium plan.

Following last year's momentum, Google made big moves with Gemini 1.5, Project Astra, Circle to Search, and stronger AI features in Android. This year, the tech giant kept on maintaining that momentum and went even further.

At Google I/O 2025, Search became a fully AI-powered experience. Project Starline got a new name: Google Beam. Google also showed off smart glasses powered by Android XR and introduced new tools to create videos using AI. This wasn’t just a small step forward—it was a major shift in Google’s AI journey.

Let's have a quick look at everything big that Google announced at Google I/O 2025

Gemini Comes To Chrome For Pro And Ultra Users

Gemini is now built into Google Chrome. With just a click, it can summarize web pages, help with research, and even support cross-tab tasks. This feature is available to Gemini Pro and Ultra users.

Deep Think Mode For Gemini 2.5 Pro

Google also introduced a new “Deep Think” mode for Gemini—designed to handle complex tasks like math and coding. It tests multiple ideas before giving an answer and is currently being rolled out to trusted testers.

New AI Mode In Search

Search now includes a new AI Mode tab, where users can chat directly with Gemini to explore topics, make charts, and even shop. This feature is launching in the U.S., with future updates like live conversations and smart shopping on the way.

Flow App Brings AI Video Creation

Google launched Flow, a creative or filmmaking app that lets you make 8-second AI-generated video clips using Veo, Imagen, and Gemini. You can also stitch clips together and build scenes to make longer videos.

Project Aura: Smart Glasses Powered by Android XR

Google teamed up with Xreal to introduce Project Aura, a prototype smart glasses powered by Android XR, complete with cameras and Gemini AI. Brands like Samsung, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker are also working on XR glasses.

Search Live: Talk To Your Camera

Expanding on last year’s Astra demo, Google revealed Search Live—a real-time tool that lets you point your camera and talk to Search about what it sees. It’s useful for things like homework help, object detection, or discovering products.

Stitch: Your New AI UI Design Assistant

Google launched Stitch, a new experimental tool that applies AI to create app interfaces from sketches, screenshots, or design prompts. Targeted at developers and designers, it's live on Google Labs now.

Smarter Gmail Replies Are Coming

Smart Replies in Gmail are also getting smarter. Soon, they’ll pull context from your inbox and Google Drive to craft more personal responses—adjusting tone depending on who you’re replying to.