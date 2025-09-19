Google Integrates Gemini AI Into Chrome: Smarter Browsing On Android And Desktop; Check New Features

Google Chrome AI Features: Google has introduced Gemini AI for its Chrome browser on Android and desktop, available to users in US with English as their language setting. The update makes web browsing more proactive by integrating Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, directly into Chrome.

Users in the US will be able to access Gemini in Chrome, just weeks after Google avoided a forced breakup in an antitrust case. The AI will provide contextual help across tabs and tasks, making it easier to browse and manage information. Meanwhile, Google's Gemini in Chrome will also be rolled out in the coming weeks to businesses through Google Workspace and on mobile devices in the US. Google has further linked Gemini with apps like Calendar, YouTube, and Maps for smoother cross-app support.

Google AI Features For Google Chrome

The new AI assistant in Chrome will help students and professionals handle multiple open tabs more easily. It can summarise articles, answer questions, and even recall pages visited earlier. It will also connect with Google services like Docs and Calendar, making workflows smoother across desktop and mobile devices.

Google is also upgrading Chrome’s address bar, known as the omnibox, with a new AI Mode. This feature lets users type complex or multi-part questions directly in the bar and get context-aware answers in a side panel. The AI Mode will first launch in the US, with plans to expand to more regions and languages soon. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Series Sale In India Begins Today: Massive Crowd At Delhi, Mumbai Stores; Check EMI Options, Bank Offers, Price)

Google Adds New Agentic Capabilities For Chrome

Google has added agentic capabilities to Gemini in Chrome, allowing users to set up customised services that can perform specific tasks. In the coming months, Gemini will be able to take care of everyday jobs such as booking a haircut or ordering groceries. These features were first tested internally through a project called “Project Mariner,” which proved popular among employees.

The move to integrate Gemini into Chrome is also seen as Google’s response to competition from other agentic browsers, like Perplexity, which in August made an unsolicited $34.5 billion all-cash offer for Chrome.