Google introduces new games, titles for Play Pass users

New Delhi: Google on Wednesday announced new updates to Play Pass that helps you connect with digital content including hundreds of apps and games without ads and in-app purchases.

The tech gaint said, in addition to its monthly pricing, Google is offering a new subscription option for Play Pass, available at $29.99 per year in the US, coming this week. Those who have already subscribed, can upgrade by opening the Play Store app, go to the Play Pass tab, and scroll down to find “Upgrade to a yearly subscription.”

Google said subscribers can now enjoy classics like Sonic the Hedgehog, stress-relievers like Golf Peaks, and an extensive roster of award-winning Indies like Teslagrad, Forgotton Anne, and Sally’s Law–all included with your subscription and without ads or in-app purchases.

Google has also added titles from Sesame Workshop, Learny Land to the selection of kid-friendly apps and games.

"A series of new titles will premiere on Play Pass this year when they launch. You can get started with the newly-released The Almost Gone from Playdigious, and look out for exciting content like The Gardens Between and Kingdom Rush, and brand new releases like Bright Paw from Rogue and Line Weight from The Label coming later this year," Google said.

Play Pass, including these new content additions and the yearly subscription, is coming to Android devices in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom this week.