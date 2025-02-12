Google I/O 2025: Google has announced that its annual I/O developer conference will take place on May 20 and 21, 2025, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The two-day event will be held both in person and online, featuring keynotes, technical sessions, and product demos focused on AI and Android updates. Anyone can watch the sessions online, as they will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Google I/O Developer Conference Schedule

The event will kick off with a keynote speech by Google CEO Sundar Pichai at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT). This will be followed by a developer keynote and various technical sessions available on demand. In the mega event, the attendees can expect product demos, interactive Q&A sessions, and insights into Google’s latest innovations.

Google To Introduce Updates On Android 16

In the 2025, Google is expected to make major announcements about its AI model, Gemini, as well as improvements in AI chatbots and updates on Android 16. There might also be news about Wear OS, Google Maps, and other Google services, along with developments in Android, web, and cloud technologies. The company is likely to tease Pixel 10 Series in the event.

Google's I/O 2025 Coincides With Microsoft’s Build Event

Interestingly, Google I/O 2025 coincides with Microsoft’s Build event, which runs from May 19 to May 22 and is also focused on AI and developer tools. It will be exciting to see how both tech giants showcase their latest advancements.

Last year’s Google I/O, held on May 14, 2024, introduced several key AI innovations, including new Gemini AI features, the Project Astra AI assistant, the Veo generative AI video model, and an AI-powered upgrade for Google Search.