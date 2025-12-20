Google Issues Travel Warning For Employees Amid 12-Month US Visa Delay; Check H-1B Visa Fees

Google Alerts Visa Employees: Google has warned some employees in the US on visas to avoid traveling abroad. The company said visa re-entry processing at US embassies and consulates could be delayed for up to a year, according to Business Insider.

According to the Google’s external immigration counsel, BAL Immigration Law, warned employees who need a visa stamp that traveling abroad could keep them from returning to the U.S. for several months because of long appointment delays, according to Business Insider.

The internal memo said US embassies and consulates are facing visa stamping delays of up to 12 months. It advised employees to avoid international travel unless it’s absolutely necessary. This affects workers on H-1B, H-4, F, J, and M visas.

It is important to note that the delays are being reported across several countries as US missions grapple with routine visa backlogs following the rollout of enhanced social media screening requirements. These checks apply to H-1B workers and their dependents, as well as students and exchange visitors on F, J, and M visas, Business Insider reported.

On the other hand, Google's legal advisory noted that the disruption spans multiple visa categories but did not specify next steps for employees who are already outside the US and facing postponed appointments. A Google spokesperson declined to comment, Business Insider reported.

The US Department of State confirmed the delays, telling Business Insider on Friday, December 19, that it is conducting “online presence reviews for applicants.” A spokesperson said visa appointments might be rescheduled as staffing and resources change, and applicants can request expedited processing in certain cases. (Also Read: Gmail Vs Zoho Mail Comparison: Why People Are Moving Away From Gmail? Check Security And Safety Features; Here's How To Switch)

The H-1B program, which gives out 85,000 new visas each year, is an important way for major US tech companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta to hire skilled workers. Under the Trump administration, the program became controversial, with critics saying stricter rules and higher costs make it harder for companies to hire foreign talent.

The H-1B visa is widely used to hire skilled workers from India and China. This year, a $100,000 fee for new applications added more attention to the program. In September, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, advised employees to avoid traveling abroad and urged H-1B visa holders to stay in the U.S., according to an email seen by Reuters.