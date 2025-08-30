Google Emergency Earning Gmail Users: Google is urging billions of Gmail users to update their passwords and enhance account security after a major data breach triggered a surge in hacking attempts. The warning follows a cyber threat linked to a third-party data breach involving Salesforce. Users of Google services, including Gmail and Google Cloud, are particularly at risk, as the breach has opened new opportunities for hackers to exploit stolen information, putting millions of inboxes in danger.

According to media reports, more than 2.5 billion Gmail users could face serious risks after cybercriminals compromised a Google database managed through Salesforce’s cloud platform. According to Google, attackers are actively using stolen login credentials to launch phishing and malware campaigns.

Meanwhile, Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) revealed that hackers are leveraging data from the Salesforce-related breach to conduct sophisticated phishing and impersonation scams. Users are often redirected to fake login pages or tricked into sharing two-factor authentication (2FA) codes, giving hackers full access to their accounts.

Adding further, scammers are impersonating Google employees through calls and text messages, urging users to reset passwords or provide login codes. Google has strongly advised users not to trust unsolicited communications claiming to be from the company and to remain vigilant against phishing attempts.

How To Protect Your Gmail Account From Hackers

Turn on 2-Step Verification

Enable Google’s two-step verification to add an extra security layer. Even if someone gets your password, they’ll need a unique code sent to your phone or authenticator app. This makes it much harder for hackers to break in.

Use a Strong Password

Always create a strong password with a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols. Avoid common words, your name, or birthdate. Using the same password across multiple accounts is risky—choose a unique one for Gmail to stay safe.

Check Login Activity

Regularly check Gmail’s “Last account activity” feature to see where and when your account was accessed. If you notice an unknown location or device, immediately secure your account by changing the password and removing suspicious logins.

Watch Out for Fake Emails

Phishing emails look real but are designed to steal your information. Be cautious about links, attachments, or messages asking for personal details. If you feel something is suspicious, don't click it—verify first or delete it right away.

Keep Everything Updated

Hackers often exploit outdated software. Regularly update your phone, computer, browser, and apps to close security loopholes. Turning on automatic updates is the easiest way to ensure you always have the latest protections in place.