Google just Introduced the Googlebook – An AI-First laptop that works like your phone's best friend

Google announced the Googlebook on May 12, 2026 -- a brand-new category of laptops built specifically around its Gemini AI. Unlike a Chromebook or a standard Windows machine, the Googlebook runs on Android, pulls in Google Play apps, keeps Chrome's browser at its core, and stays in constant sync with your Android phone. The company says it's rethinking the laptop entirely, moving away from just an operating system to what it calls an "intelligence system."

What is the Googlebook

Google describes Googlebook as a new category of laptops built with Gemini's helpfulness at its core, designed to work seamlessly with the devices in your life and powered by premium hardware. Think of it as a laptop that actively tries to help you — not just a screen you type on.

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The company is bringing together the best of Android, which comes with powerful apps on Google Play and a modern OS designed for intelligence, and ChromeOS, which comes with the world's most popular browser.

The magic pointer

The headline feature is something Google calls the Magic Pointer. Built with the Google DeepMind team, it brings Gemini's helpfulness right to your fingertips. Just wiggle your cursor and watch it come alive with Gemini, offering quick, contextual suggestions every time you point at something on your screen.

In simple terms, point at a date in an email and it offers to schedule a meeting. Select two images — say, your living room and a couch you like — and it instantly shows you what they'd look like together. It lets you go from idea to "I'm done" in just a few clicks.

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Phone + Laptop, finally working as one

This is where the Googlebook gets genuinely useful for everyday people. With Quick Access, you can easily view, search, or insert your phone's files on your laptop with no transfers needed. You can also tap into any Android app directly from your laptop screen without picking up your phone.

Google is also bringing "Create Your Widget" to Googlebooks, which lets you create custom widgets just by prompting Gemini. It can search the internet or connect to your Google apps like Gmail and Calendar to create one personalized dashboard.

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Google working with laptop manufacturers

Google is working with industry-leading partners like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo to make the first Googlebooks. Every device will feature a signature glowbar — a design detail Google calls both functional and beautiful. The prices of Googlebooks have not been announced yet.