Google Launches AI Mode In India With Advanced Reasoning; Check Features And How To Access

Google AI Mode: Google has rolled out a new AI Mode feature in India, currently available in English as part of an experimental offering in Labs. This feature is designed to make searching more intuitive and powerful, introducing advanced reasoning and multimodality to the experience.

With AI Mode, users can explore topics more deeply, ask follow-up questions, and receive helpful links for further reading—all within the same search flow. What makes it even more capable is that it’s powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5. According to Google, this upgraded AI can now handle questions that would have previously needed multiple separate searches, making the process smarter and more seamless than ever before.

Google AI Mode Features

Moreover, AI Mode uses what Google calls a query fan-out technique, where a question is broken down into subtopics, and the system sends out multiple related queries on the user's behalf. It is also multimodal, meaning users can leverage Google Lens or tap the microphone icon to ask questions using text, voice, or even images (by snapping or uploading them).

Google believes this launch is part of its long-term vision to make finding and accessing information in Search even more seamless. It further states that AI Mode will help users tackle increasingly complex and nuanced questions with ease.

Google said that “AI Overviews, now used by over 1.5 billion users monthly, is a testament to this evolution. In our biggest markets like US and India, it’s already driving a more than 10% increase in usage for the types of queries where they appear.”

How To Access Google AI Mode

To try out the feature, users must sign up for Labs and enable AI Mode in Google Search. Adding further, Google said that “We aim to show an AI-powered response as much as possible, but in cases where we don’t have high confidence, you will see a set of web search results". (With ANI Inputs)